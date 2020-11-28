Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Allie Threatens to Turn Tripp From a Rooster to a Hen With One Shot!

Lindsay Arnold

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) continue to tussle over Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Abigail (Marci Miller) make nice.

Gabi (Camila Banus) returns to find Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash) basking in hunching afterglow.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) discovers the London authorities refuse to prosecute Tripp.

Belle (Martha Madison) and John (Drake Hogestyn) talk crime and punishment.

Much to Lani’s (Sal Stowers) chagrin, Eli (Lamon Archey) joins her at her doctor’s appointment.

Xander (Paul Telfer) does everything he can to get Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to reveal the identity of her mystery visitor.

Steve and Ava (Tamara Braun) have a shocking reunion.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) pokes and prods at Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) to find out what he did in his time away from Salem.

Allie remembers that Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) is her dad and asks him to babysit Henry.

Philip catches Sarah being all nosy.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) go on a double date to make their men jealous.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) pops in on Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

In an attempt to gain justice for herself, Allie grabs a gun and goes after Tripp.

Chloe and Brady (Eric Martsolf) reconnect.

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) snoops into Philip’s business.

Kristen tries to stop Ava from making ill-advised moves.

Philip and Chloe are reunited and it feels soooooo good.

JJ (Casey Moss) heads back to South Africa.

Aunt Kayla has a sit down with Claire (Isabel Durant).

Charlie is jealous of Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) spending time with Claire.

Sarah tells Xander they need to call it quits.

Steve and Lucas scrap over Tripp.

Rafe (Galen Gering) returns to Salem.