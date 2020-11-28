Maura West

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Carly (Laura Wright) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) break bread.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have a confidential sit down.

Sam’s memory kicks in.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) asks Portia (Brook Kerr) for assistance.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) tries to make a romantic match.

Taggert (Real Andrews) goes IN on Carly.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Kentucky Fried Martin (Michael E. Knight) don’t see eye to eye.

Ava (Maura West) realizes that it’s curtains for Julian (William deVry).

Jordan and Portia have an intense sit down.

Ava goes to Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) for help.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) get all Jason and Sonny.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) heads out of town to follow a lead.