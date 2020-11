The Young and the Restless Promo: Abby Takes a Chance on Marriage

Melissa Ordway

The Young and the Restless will honor their present and past this week to celebrate their 12,000th episode.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will join her family at the Chancellor mansion to marry the man of her dreams. The fun won't stop there as Y&R takes a look back at some of its most iconic weddings.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: