General Hospital's Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) has had a busy 2020. For one, she and hubby Ned (Wally Kurth) sparred over ELQ and Ned's daughter Brook Lynn (Briana Lane/Amanda Setton). That led to Ned's one night with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Then, Olivia flew off to Monte Carlo with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to save her son Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Her boy then returned home to Port Charles to marital drama. Whew!

What's up next for the Brooklynite-turned-socialite? LoCicero discussed how the Ned-Alexis reveal might play out, telling TV Insider:

I’m ecstatic that it gives us great drama to play and it gives me an excuse to tease both Wally and Nancy endlessly. I’ve been through this with girlfriends in real-life [who’ve experienced infidelity]. They’ll say, 'And he’s out there living his best life!' So, I say to them, 'Why don’t you go out and live yours?' I’m not sure how this will play out, however. I’d love for Olivia to find a way to both forgive Ned and also look at what’s missing in her day-to-day life.

Mrs. Quartermaine has evolved, she explained. The actress added:

Human beings are complicated. Olivia used to be black and white about things. Now she’s come to appreciate some of the gray behavior. We saw it when she responded after Brook Lynn [Briana Lane] told her she’d erased those text messages. Olivia didn’t take off her earring and get into a catfight. Instead, she took the stance of, 'OK, you did what you did. We’re a family and we’re going to make this work.'

Will the bust-up be big? Perhaps not, LoCicero suggested. She mused: