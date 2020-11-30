General Hospital Promo: Ava Knows How to Solve a Problem Like Julian

Author:
Publish date:
Maura West, William deVry

Don't mess with General Hospital's Ava Jerome (Maura West)! The lethal art dealer confronts her inept brother Julian (William deVry) and gives him one final hasta la vista, baby. 

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) confronts Brando (Johnny Wactor) for some hard . . . umm . . . facts about WTF happened.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) wonders if Laura (Genie Francis) is giving up on Lulu (Emme Rylan) just a wee bit too soon.

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) talk about their secret . . . again. Is Robert (Tristan Rogers) really the shadowy figure who overhears their conversation?

Watch the new GH promo below:

