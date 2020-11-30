The Young and the Restless is celebrating a major milestone, having recently aired its 12,000th episode! To ring in the occasion, daytime's number-one drama called on some of its long-running stars to remember their first days on the job.

Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) kicked off the festivities by reminiscing:

My first day on The Young and the Restless, I had two scenes with Jess Walton [Jill Foster Abbott], three scenes with John Abbott [Jerry Douglas], and I prepared and prepared like crazy. I wanted this job to work in the worst way. I just thought, 'The audience has to buy this. This has gotta work.' The scenes went well, and it was the beginning of one of the greatest adventures of my life.

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) recalled some mixed emotions. He dished:

I have to say, the emotions I was feeling on my first day being on The Young and the Restless were, excited, maybe a little nervous. Grateful, very grateful to be on the number-one daytime drama and looking forward to what Rey Rosales, Detective Rosales, would be bringing to Genoa City.

Tune in to see what your favorite Y&R star had to say about their start on the show below.