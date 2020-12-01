Daytime Emmys Will Remain Remote in 2021

The 2021 Daytime Emmys will be held virtually, Deadline has announced. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) shared the news on Dec. 1 that all of its awards shows, including the News & Documentary Emmys, Sports Emmys, and Technology & Engineering Emmys, will all be awarded online next year.

RELATED: Daytime Emmys to be Aired Via Remote Video Production

The Daytime Emmys aired successfully via remote video production in 2020. NATAS chairman/CEO Adam Sharp explained that the ceremonies will designed to keep everyone safe before widespread COVID-19 vaccinations and to keep the 2022 season on track. He dished:

The current timetables articulated by manufacturers project mass availability of vaccinations for the entire U.S. population by mid-summer 2021, potentially permitting a return to more traditional in-person ceremonies later in the fall. However, we have determined that delaying our 2021 events to possibly allow for a compressed calendar of in-person Emmy ceremonies late in the year would result in unacceptable delays to our awards cycle for 2022.

There are three possible combos for next year's Daytime Emmys, which might take place across two to three nights, on Friday, June 25, Saturday, July 17, and/or Sunday, July 19. Entries are due in by Feb. 17, and nominees will hear the good news in May or June, with further details to come.

Sharp added: