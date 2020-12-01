Falcon Crest Star Abby Dalton Passes Away at 88

Falcon Crest/Lorimar/Warner Bros./YouTube

Falcon Crest star Abby Dalton (ex-Julia Cumson) has passed away at age 88, Deadline reports. The actress died on Nov. 23 after an extended illness. Dalton is survived by her husband Jack D. Smith, three children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Dalton shot to TV stardom on the military dramedy Hennesey (1959-1962). In 1961, she was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy for her role as Lieutenant Martha Hale. She also starred on The Joey Bishop Show and popped up on multiple hit game shows; she even appeared on The Young and the Restless in 1995 as Lydia Summers, mom to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

But it was her role on Falcon Crest, which she occupied from 1981-1986, that most soap fans will remember. She played Julia, daughter to overbearing Channing family matriarch Angela (Jane Wyman). Julia worked in the family winemaking business but was unable to break out of Angela's shadow. To save Falcon Crest, she got married and even murdered someone. Later, she was put into a psychiatric institution, targeted her mother, and wound up presumed dead for a bit.

Co-stars paid tribute on social media. Susan Sullivan, who played Maggie on Falcon Crest, tweeted

Sarah Douglas, AKA Pamela on Falcon Crest, dubbed her colleague "fabulous" and added