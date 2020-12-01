Kelly Clarkson Wins Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce

Kelly Clarkson snagged a huge win in her divorce battle against her estranged husband. The singer/talk show host and her soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock are fighting over custody of their children, daughter River, 6, and son Remy, 4. Blackstock wants to obtain joint custody and to live on their ranch in Montana.

People is reporting Blackstock will reside in Montana and work as a music manager and the kids will travel back and forth to Los Angeles, where Clarkson lives and works. Clarkson's attorney argued Blackstock's position on moving the children would be harmful and the judge agreed, stating,

The court finds that the minor children are not now and have not been residents of Montana and that California is their home state.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce from Husband Brandon Blackstock

The judge awarded both Clarkson and Blackstock joint physical and legal custody, but Clarkson will have the the children the majority of time and Blackstock will have the kids on the first, third, and fifth weekends of each month.

Blackstock is also asking for Clarkson to pay him a combined $436,000 a month, $301,000 for spousal support and $135,000 for child support, and $2 million in legal fees.