Pluto TV Launches Classic The Price Is Right Channel

Fans of The Price Is Right will now be able to "come on down!" from their homes. Pluto TV and Fremantle’s Buzzr have announced The Price Is Right: The Barker Era, a new channel focusing classic '80s episodes featuring host Bob Barker, according to Deadline.

Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV, stated:

The Price is Right is classic feel-good TV and a part of television history with beloved host Bob Barker at the helm. These iconic game shows have not been televised in 40 years, and Pluto TV is thrilled to be the exclusive home of these classics, as they bring our viewers back in time to a treasured era of television.

Beginning today, Dec. 1, the channel will air 'round-the-clock Price, plus vintage episodes fans won't have seen in nearly four decades. As we enter the countdown to Christmas, the channel will also feature holiday episodes, airing on Dec. 24.

BUZZR General Manager Mark Deetje added: