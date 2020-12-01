The Talk Adds Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as New Co-Hosts

CBS/The Talk

The Talk has two new faces added to the panel. On Tuesday's episode, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth were announced as the two new co-hosts for the eye network's daytime talk show. The ladies will replace Marie Osmond, who departed last season, and Eve, who revealed last month she would be leaving in December after spending three seasons.

Kloots, a former Radio City Rockette and Broadway dancer, now an entrepreneur and celebrity trainer, previously co-hosted in October. Kloots is the creator of the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For. Her first memoir, co-written with her sister, will be released in June 2021.

Kloots chronicled her husband Nick Cordero's battle against COVID-19 earlier this year on Instagram. The Tony Award-nominated actor died in July from the virus. Kloots continues to use the social media platform to bring awareness and prevention to the deadly illness. The actress said in a released statement,

I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too.

The Talk's executive producer Heather Gray said about the two new hosts,

As we move into the new year, Kristin and I are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Elaine as permanent hosts. They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women.

Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner of the chatfest, weighed in and remarked,

Their diverse backgrounds and bright personalities bring an authentic chemistry to the panel. Heather and I, along with Sharon [Osbourne], Sheryl [Underwood] and Carrie [Ann Inaba], are excited to have these dynamic, intelligent and fearless women connect with our audience and become part of The Talk family.

Welteroth, a New York Times bestselling author of More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say, is an award-winning journalist. She became editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and the youngest Condé Nast editor in its 107-year history, as well as the second African-American person to hold the title of editor-in-chief at the company. Previously, she held senior roles on the mastheads at Glamour and Ebony, and in 2012 became Condé Nast's first-ever African-American Beauty Director. The editrix said in a statement about her new position,

I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk. They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world.



Look for Kloots and Welteroth to join the ladies on Jan. 4, 2021.