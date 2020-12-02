Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 30, 2020

Anne Heche

All My Children

  • Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie) stars in the Hallmark holiday film Swept Up by Christmas, set to air on Dec. 19 at 10 PM EST
  • Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) is filming the HBO series White Lotus in Hawaii

Another World

  • Anne Heche (ex-Marley/Vicky) will recur on Season 2 of All Rise as attorney Corrine Cuthbert

As the World Turns

  • Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will star in the coming-of-age comedy Gringa
  • Brian Bloom (ex-Dusty) voices the English dub of Jo Sawashiro in the new video game Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host the unscripted series Game of Talents, debuting on Fox in 2021

Days of Our Lives

  • Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) has launched Rinna Beauty, a line of lipsticks, glosses, and liners

General Hospital

  • Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre) appears in the film Lost Girl's: Angie's Story, out on Dec. 18 
  • Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) will star in the 2021 comedy short film Terrordactyl: Extinction USA, out Feb. 5, 2021

The Young and the Restless

  • Darius McCrary (ex-Malcolm) has signed a three-movie deal with Arclight Films. He will make his directorial debut in Devine Order, a thriller which he will also star in and executive produce 
  • Kimberlin Brown (ex-Sheila) has been appointed to the Hass Avocado Board as an alternate member
  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will star in the psychological thriller The Private Eye
  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will be the focus of ION's "A Very Vivica Christmas" Dec. 6 Christmas movie marathon, which will culminate in the premiere of her new holiday film, Christmas Together, at 7 PM EST

