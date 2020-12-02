Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of November 30, 2020

Steven Bergman Photography All My Children (ex-Jamie) Justin Bruening stars in the Hallmark holiday film Swept Up by Christmas, set to air on Dec. 19 at 10 PM EST Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) is filming the HBO series White Lotus in Hawaii Another World (ex-Marley/Vicky) will Anne Heche recur on Season 2 of All Rise as attorney Corrine Cuthbert As the World Turns (ex-Pilar) will Roselyn Sanchez star in the coming-of-age comedy Gringa Brian Bloom (ex-Dusty) voices the English dub of Jo Sawashiro in the new video game Yakuza: Like a Dragon
The Bold and the Beautiful (ex-Reese) will Wayne Brady host the unscripted series Game of Talents, debuting on Fox in 2021 Days of Our Lives (ex-Billie) has Lisa Rinna launched Rinna Beauty, a line of lipsticks, glosses, and liners General Hospital (ex-Andre) Anthony Montgomery appears in the film Lost Girl's: Angie's Story, out on Dec. 18 (ex-Brook Lynn) will Briana Lane star in the 2021 comedy short film Terrordactyl: Extinction USA, out Feb. 5, 2021 The Young and the Restless (ex-Malcolm) has Darius McCrary signed a three-movie deal with Arclight Films. He will make his directorial debut in Devine Order, a thriller which he will also star in and executive produce (ex-Sheila) has been Kimberlin Brown appointed to the Hass Avocado Board as an alternate member (ex-Vance) will Eric Roberts star in the psychological thriller The Private Eye (ex-Stephanie) will be the Vivica A. Fox focus of ION's "A Very Vivica Christmas" Dec. 6 Christmas movie marathon, which will culminate in the premiere of her new holiday film, Christmas Together, at 7 PM EST