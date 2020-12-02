The Young and the Restless Recap: The Four Families Come Together for Abby and Chance

Bryton James, Justin Gaston, Tricia Cast, Eileen Davidson, Beth Maitland, Jess Walton, Peter Bergman, Melissa Ordway

The Newman and Abbott families are gathered at the Chancellor mansion, along with Chance's (Justin Gaston) mother, Nina (Tricia Cast). Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) grabs Victor (Eric Braeden) by the . . . umm . . . hands and tells him he's as handsome as the day they first met (The VIP Room at the The Bayou?). Victor is just as enamored. Nikki says it feels like they're the ones getting married today (again).

Victor gets a wee emotional when he points out the four families that built Genoa City are present at this wedding . . . the Newmans, Abbotts, Chancellors, and Winters. He gets deep when he says the branches of the spreading family tree brought them all together.

The wedding starts and Traci (Beth Maitland) starts singing . . . The Young and the Restless theme song . . . with words! (Not the words I sing it with though.) Abby (Melissa Ordway) appears and slinks down the stairs where we last saw the OG owner of the mansion (yeah, I went there). Luckily, she doesn't tumble down them and makes it to Victor, who walks her to the aisle. Chance is positively giddy with excitement when he spies his bride.

Nikki watches Abby and we get flashes of epic Y&R weddings over the years (sorry, you'll have to watch, no spoilers here).

Meanwhile, Abby makes it to her future husband and Devon (Bryton James), the man who will marry them.

