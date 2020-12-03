The Bold and the Beautiful has signed on Erica Pelosini Leeman as its executive consultant, according to Women's Wear Daily. The Italian fashionista recently made a cameo on Emily in Paris at the request of her pal Darren Star.

Pelosini Leeman is now working with costume designer Glenda Maddox on B&B's styling and wardrobe. WWD describes her aesthetic, which she brings to the cast, as a "blend of L.A. casual and Italian glamour," mixing high fashion (think Chanel) with High Street brands (i.e., Topshop).

Bringing characters to life through their clothes is a new thing. She said:

It’s very exciting, because it’s a challenge, and I have to think out of the box. It’s been so fun. This is something I always love, to tell a story.

See EPL strike a pose below in Italian Vanity Fair.