Stylist Erica Pelosini Leeman Named The Bold and the Beautiful's Executive Consultant
The Bold and the Beautiful has signed on Erica Pelosini Leeman as its executive consultant, according to Women's Wear Daily. The Italian fashionista recently made a cameo on Emily in Paris at the request of her pal Darren Star.
Pelosini Leeman is now working with costume designer Glenda Maddox on B&B's styling and wardrobe. WWD describes her aesthetic, which she brings to the cast, as a "blend of L.A. casual and Italian glamour," mixing high fashion (think Chanel) with High Street brands (i.e., Topshop).
Bringing characters to life through their clothes is a new thing. She said:
It’s very exciting, because it’s a challenge, and I have to think out of the box. It’s been so fun. This is something I always love, to tell a story.
See EPL strike a pose below in Italian Vanity Fair.