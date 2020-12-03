The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily Goes Hard for Billy

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) decides to go up against Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) himself to clear Billy (Jason Thompson)! Lily sets up a meeting with Victor and claims he framed Billy for Adam's (Mark Grossman) shooting. An irate Victor denies doing a thing and insists Billy is the one that tried to 86 his boy. Watch for Lily to go far in trying to help Billy and put herself in jeopardy.

Amanda/Michael: The two legal sharks face off against each other. Watch for Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to be cutthroat with Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Has D.A. Baldwin met his match?

Chance/Abby: The marital bliss for the lovebirds ends. Look for trouble in paradise for the newly-wedded Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) and the former Fed's (Justin Gaston) allegiance to be put to the test.

Victoria/Phyllis: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) continues her cat and mouse game with Red (Michelle Stafford). Look for Phyllis to score a checkmate.

Adam/Chelsea: A medical crisis brings the couple closer together when the con artist/ designer (Melissa Claire Egan) gets some news regarding her health.

Nikki: The socialite's (Melody Thomas Scott) tolerance of Adam is wearing thin.

Jill: The former manicurist (Jess Walton) comes up with a scheme to save her baby boy.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) plays chicken with Theo (Tyler Johnson).

Nate: Dr. Hastings' (Sean Dominic) medical career is in crisis.

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) views her new assistant Sally (Courtney Hope) in a new light.