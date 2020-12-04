Vicki Dummer

ABC veteran execs Vicki Dummer and William Burton are out at the Mouse House, following a restructuring of Disney's TV Group and major layoffs. Deadline is reporting, amid the merging of ABC and Hulu's original content with Craig Erwich at the helm and with 20th Television and Touchtone TV under Karey Burke, many executives are being given the pink slip.

Dummer, who was until recently the Head of Current Series Programming, ABC Entertainment, has been with ABC for 24 years and oversaw General Hospital and the daytime lineup after Brian Frons left the Alphabet Network. Burton, in 2018, became the Senior VP, Sports and Syndicated Development/Production, for ABC Entertainment, where he was responsible for the business operations for GH and helped spearheaded The Tamron Hall Show's debut.