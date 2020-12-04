WATCH: Lifetime Debuts Trailer for 'Wendy Williams: The Movie'

Author:
Publish date:
Screen Shot 2020-12-04 at 9.13.38 AM

Lifetime has offered up a first look at its Wendy Williams biopic. Set to premiere on Jan. 30 at 8 PM EST, Wendy Williams: The Movie features Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari as Williams and her former husband, Kevin Hunter, and will be followed by a documentary.

RELATED: Wendy Williams' Lifetime Biopic Casts Its Leads

Ciera Payton

Ciera Payton

The clip recreates some of Williams' infamous interview moments, her personal struggles, and on- and off-screen drama. Front Street for Lifetime will produce the project, with Ambitions' Will Packer, Sheila Ducksworth, and Williams EP-ing. Darren Grant will direct from a script written by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

Morocco Omari

Morocco Omari

Williams chatted with Grant on her talk show and previewed the movie itself:

Watch the trailer below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ciera Payton
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams' Lifetime Biopic Casts Its Leads

Robin Roberts, Betty White
Pop Confidential

Daytime's Famous Faces to Headline Lifetime's Upcoming Movie Lineup

Faith Evans Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

WATCH: Faith Evans Tells Wendy Williams About Stevie J. Marriage, Lifetime Docuseries

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 10.29.32 AM
Talk Shows

WATCH: Wendy Williams Criticizes the Carters for Sitting During National Anthem