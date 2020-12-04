WATCH: Lifetime Debuts Trailer for 'Wendy Williams: The Movie'

Lifetime has offered up a first look at its Wendy Williams biopic. Set to premiere on Jan. 30 at 8 PM EST, Wendy Williams: The Movie features Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari as Williams and her former husband, Kevin Hunter, and will be followed by a documentary.

RELATED: Wendy Williams' Lifetime Biopic Casts Its Leads

The clip recreates some of Williams' infamous interview moments, her personal struggles, and on- and off-screen drama. Front Street for Lifetime will produce the project, with Ambitions' Will Packer, Sheila Ducksworth, and Williams EP-ing. Darren Grant will direct from a script written by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

Williams chatted with Grant on her talk show and previewed the movie itself:

Watch the trailer below.