The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Is Left With Steffy All Over His Face

Author:
Publish date:
Scott Clifton

Scott Clifton

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) realizes he is a punk ass bitch.

Ridge (Thosten Kaye) learns the truth about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). 

Liam feels the shame and guilt of his tequila soaked sexcapade with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). 

Hope (Annika Noelle) comes to terms with the damage done by her plastic twin. 

Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) get down to business. 

Liam and Steffy figure out if they want to take another ride on the merry-go-round. 

Quinn listens in on other folks’ business. 

Thomas spirals into madness. 

Hope, you in danger, girl. 

Quinn lays it on the line with Eric (John McCook). 

Steffy and Ridge rush to Thomas’ side. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb-spoilers-11:27:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy and Liam Engage In Tequila Soaked Hunching

bb-spoilers-10:23:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Ain't Buying What Hope Is Selling

bb-spoilers-10:22:2019
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Unleashes Hellfire and Brimstone on Brooke, Hope and Liam

bb-spoilers-11:6:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Thomas Finds That Life With Plastic Is Not So Fantastic