The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Is Left With Steffy All Over His Face

Scott Clifton

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) realizes he is a punk ass bitch.

Ridge (Thosten Kaye) learns the truth about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Liam feels the shame and guilt of his tequila soaked sexcapade with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Hope (Annika Noelle) comes to terms with the damage done by her plastic twin.

Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) get down to business.

Liam and Steffy figure out if they want to take another ride on the merry-go-round.

Quinn listens in on other folks’ business.

Thomas spirals into madness.

Hope, you in danger, girl.

Quinn lays it on the line with Eric (John McCook).

Steffy and Ridge rush to Thomas’ side.