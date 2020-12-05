Days of Our Lives Promo: Kayla Has a Reaction to Ava's Resurrection

Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, Tamara Braun

Ava (Tamara Braun) is alive and well on Days of Our Lives. It doesn't sit well with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), whose son Joey (James Lastovic) has been sitting in prison for her alleged death.

Steve (Stephen Nichols), Kayla, and Joey have a sweet reunion when he's sprung from the big house, but Kayla lets Ava know exactly how she feels.

The Christmas lights in Horton Square get Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) feeling a certain way. He tries to schmooze a coy Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: