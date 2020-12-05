Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chad Accuses Abigail of Getting Nekkid with Jake

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) looks in on Gwen (Emily O'Brien).

Ava (Tamara Braun) works a deal with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Gwen takes a baseball bat to some flowers.

Xander (Paul Telfer) gets the goods on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Ava .

Abe (James Reynolds) wants to hire Rafe (Galen Gering).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander get cute over numbers.

Belle (Martha Madison) tries to set Allie (Lindsay Arnold) straight.

Kayla and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are reunited with Joey (James Lastovic).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle reminisce about Ciara.

Chad (Billy Flynn) discovers that Jake (Brandon Barash) is a lying liar who lies.

Charlie (Mike C. Manning) ups the ante in his bromance with Xander by telling him a little secret.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) go IN on each other.

Philip tells Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) that Mimi got him to gamble his money away.

Grandma Kate (Lauren Koslow) strategizes with Allie.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Jennifer Rose torment Justin (Wally Kurth) and Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Chad accuses Abigail (Marci Miller) of getting nekkid with Jake.

Bonnie misinterprets Justin’s actions.

Tripp and Joey swap crime stories.

Chloe and Philip’s reunion takes a dark turn.

Rafe and Allie hug it out.

Gwen and Kate have a showdown.