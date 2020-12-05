General Hospital Spoilers: Ned’s Gotta Secret But Monica Can’t Keep It

Wally Kurth

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

In shocking news, Carly (Laura Wright) is PISSED at Julian (William deVry). 

Violet (Jophielle Love) meets her grandpappy.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) spills Ned’s (Wally Kurth) infidelity infused tea. 

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Anna (Finola Hughes) have a tea-filled sit down. 

Curtis (Donnell Turner) catches the whiff of a lead. 

Jason (Steve Burton) spends time with one of his brood.

Laura (Genie Francis) gets a surprise!

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) talk.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) remember they know each other. 

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) have a difference of opinion. 

Michael heaves a sigh of relief. 

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) gets some juicy information about Cyrus (Jeff Kober). 

Nina (Cynthia Watros) wants to help.

Maxie wants to ease on down the road with Peter (Wes Ramsey). 

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has her fill of Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). 

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) get their Jessica Fletcher on to dig up dirt on Taggert (Real Andrews). 

