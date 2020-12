The Young and the Restless Promo: Billy's Tossed In the Slammer For Shooting Chance

Jason Thompson

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) warns Billy (Jason Thompson) he's in hot water on The Young and the Restless.

Billy's arrested for shooting Chance (Justin Gaston), but who's pulling the strings? Lily (Christel Khalil) suspects Victor (Eric Braeden), which prompts her to do what she can to help her business partner.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: