Eva LaRue and Jason Canela Head Back to The Young and the Restless

Eva LaRue and Jason Canela YouTube/Eva LaRue Channel; YouTube/CBS

It's a Rosales family reunion on The Young and the Restless! Just in time for Sharon Newman (Sharon Case)'s wedding to Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), two members of the groom's family will be returning to town.

Soap Opera Digest reports that Rey's mother Celeste (Eva LaRue), and brother Arturo (Jason Canela) are headed back to Wisconsin. The pair will pop up at Sharon and Rey's New Year's wedding, which will begin airing on Dec. 30.