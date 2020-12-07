Maurice Benard

Julian's (William deVry) flight from town is halted on General Hospital. Sonny (Maurice Benard) finally catches up with Julian and demands answers.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) stumbles on Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), who has plans to exact revenge.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) finds out the truth about Ned (Wally Kurth) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) demonstrates the power of his left hook.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam's (Kelly Monaco) talk leads to a trail of tears.

Watch the new GH promo below: