Corday/Sony/Days of Our Lives

It's been nearly a year since news broke that Nadia Bjorlin would reprise her role as Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives. The actress has just returned to our screens due to COVID-19 challenges. Bjorlin spoke to Soap Opera Digest about reuniting with a familiar scene partner and who she'll mix it up with this time around.

Bjorlin was disappointed at the timeline setback, saying:

It was frustrating, obviously. I was so looking forward to seeing what was going to happen, but not unlike the rest of the planet, that had to come to a screeching halt. I’m no exception to the rule of feeling really discouraged and wondering what’s going to happen in the world, because I found out in January that I was coming back and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, great. What’s the story going to be?’ So you’re sort of mentally preparing and then it was like, ‘What’s my start date?’

But now that Chloe is back in Salem, she's shared screen time with ex Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson). The "Phloe" scenes have been a real throwback, she shared:

It feels nostalgic, and it’s kind of funny because we’re both grown-ups now and we’re different people in different phases of our lives, but there’s still such a familiarity there and a comfort. We have fun working with each other, and especially our first week back, we would reminisce or be like, ‘Remember when that happened?’ ‘Can you believe …’ And some of the dialogue, which has been nice, is like, ‘Remember when we were kids and our young love and that was a lifetime ago,’ so we sort of reference it on the show, as well.

Chloe's got other things on her mind at the moment. For one, her frenemy Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has hired her at Basic Black. Bjorlin explained:

The reason she comes back to town is because she has this opportunity, and Nicole has offered her this job to work at Basic Black, even though she doesn’t have any actual experience as a fashion exec. But you know what? Chloe was valedictorian so she’s smart and resourceful. I’m going with that. Nicole’s like, ‘I always thought you had really nice style, and it’s nice to have a fresh perspective and a new set of eyes.’ So that’s been fun.

And then sparks might fly, given that Nicole and Chloe's mutual ex Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is still in town. Tune in to DAYS to see all the action!