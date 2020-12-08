CBS This Morning Contemplates Strategic Studio Move

CBS This Morning might be making a big shift soon. According to Variety, the Eye Network has contemplated moving its morning program from its current studio to a more eye-catching Times Square location. Good Morning America and Today regularly use their New York City surrounds in their programs; GMA already broadcasts from Times Square.

The potential new HQ might look familiar to millennial viewers, as it once played host to MTV's iconic show TRL. CBS News used the location for its election coverage this year; this success propelled execs to consider using it more often, sources told the publication. CBS is still in the early stages of discussions about a possible move, though, which could present "logistical challenges." The shift might also be costly.

Variety recently observed that the audiences of most morning programs are in flux. As of late, though, CBS This Morning has gained traction with Gayle King's interviews. Variety suggests that fans are also enjoying the pacing of her chats with co-anchors Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.