Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan Ashford) has shared that she is on the mend after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Instagram, the actress posted news that she and her husband Kris Bowers have been battling the virus since after Thanksgiving.

Thankfully, both newlyweds are now recovering. Henry expressed her gratitude for her spouse, home, friends, and family in her post. She also encouraged readers to wear masks and stay safe. Read the message below: