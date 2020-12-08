WATCH: Jackée Harry Teases "Fabulous" Days of Our Lives Role on Today Show

Author:
Publish date:
Jackee Harry

Jackée Harry is coming to Salem! The iconic actress, who kick-started her career as Lily Mason on Another World, shared her desire to join Days of Our Lives earlier this year on social media. Now, her dreams are coming true.

RELATED: Jackée Harry Wants to Kick It at Days of Our Lives

On Today, Harry said of her character:

She’s fabulous! You know, I am playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline, because it’s a brand-new storyline with African-Americans, and they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities. They have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives

What can fans expect? Harry teased:

So I don’t want to give away the storyline. But I have a daughter and you know it ain’t nothing but trouble in the city! So you know...but I’m told I’ll be fabulous, you know, everything.

Watch Ms. Harry share her good news below.

