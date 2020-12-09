Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of December 7, 2020

All My Children

  • Jacob Young (ex-J.R.) will star as astronaut John Bull in the movie Prepare to Launch 

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will star as Col. Sanders in Lifetime's mini-movie A Recipe for Seduction

Days of Our Lives

  • Krista Allen (ex-Billie) stars in Lifetime Movie Network's The Wrong Mr. Right, airing Jan. 15 at 8 PM EST 
  • Matt Cedeño (ex-Brandon) stars in Lifetime Movie Network's Deadly Excursion: Kidnapped from the Beach, airing March 19 at 8 PM EST 
  • Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) stars in Hallmark's ski romance movie Two for the Win, airing Jan. 16 at 9 PM EST 
  • Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) stars in Hallmark's movie Snowkissed, airing Jan. 30 at 9 PM EST 
  • Justin Gaston (ex-Ben) shared on Instagram that he penned the song "Wish for You" for ION's Christmas movie The Christmas Sitters, out Dec. 13
  • Teressa Liane (ex-Mimi) stars in Lifetime Movie Network's His Killer Fan, airing Feb. 19 at 8 PM EST

Guiding Light

One Life to Live

  • Jason-Shane Scott (ex-Will) will star in Lifetime Movie Network's The Wrong Fiancé, airing Jan. 8 at 8 PM EST 
  • Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer) will star in Lifetime Movie Network's The Wrong Fiancé, airing Jan. 8 at 8 PM EST 
  • Steve Richard Harris (ex-Seth) stars in Lifetime Movie Network's Deadly Therapy (working title), airing February 5 at 8 PM EST 
  • Sean Ringgold (ex-Shaun) will reprise his starring role in Season 3 of BET+'s The Family Business 
  • Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will play an FBI agent tasked with taking down an infamous crook in American Murderer

Port Charles 

  • Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) stars in Lifetime Movie Network's The Wrong Mr. Right, airing Jan. 15 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

  • Burgess Jenkins (ex-Billy)'s 2018 holiday film Christmas on the Coast will debut on Fox Nation on Dec. 9 
  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) stars in Lifetime Movie Network's The Wrong Mr. Right, airing Jan. 15 at 8 PM EST, and Deadly Therapy (working title), airing Feb. 5 at 8 PM EST 
  • Brooks Darnell (ex-Nate) headlines the Hallmark flick Love in the Alps, airing Jan. 23 at 9 PM EST 
  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will executive produce, and star in, five more "Wrong" movies from Lifetime Movie Network in 2021, starting with The Wrong Fiancé, airing Jan. 8 at 8 PM EST

