Just Who Will Jackée Harry's Character Mix It Up With on Days of Our Lives?

The streets are buzzing about Jackée Harry coming to Days of Our Lives. The Emmy Award-winning thespian broke the news on Today With Hoda and Jenna that she was heading to Salem and teased a little bit about her character, but who is she?

EW.com got the skinny. Harry's character Paulina will come to the fictional town to reunite with some of her family members. According to the site, Paulina is connected to the Carver clan and successful and doesn't hold her tongue. Salemites better get ready; sounds like Ms. Paulina doesn't play!

Harry starts filming this month and her episodes will air in March.