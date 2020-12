Ptosha Storey and Leigh-Ann Rose/ CBS

The Young and the Restless is welcoming two new recurring characters. Both will make their debuts on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The Oval series regular Ptosha Storey will portray Naya Benedict. Leigh-Ann Rose (Love Thy Neighbor, Younger) has been cast as Imani Benedict. Look for both characters to be involved in Amanda's (Mishael Morgan) storyline.