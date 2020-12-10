WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID-19

Steven Bergman Photography

The Talk announced the show's moderator Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday's show, it was revealed the Dancing with the Stars judge had the illness after she was noticeably absent.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood revealed Inaba learned she was had the virus earlier in the day and Sharon Osbourne would be making her appearance on the show from her home, even though she tested negative. Underwood stated,

As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, from her home, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus.

Osbourne gave her thoughts and prayers to Inaba and wished her well, with Eve chiming in and stating,

Obviously, just concerned. I’m just happy that everyone is okay. Carrie Ann is where she needs to be, and sending her so much good energy and so much good love.

Watch the announcement below.