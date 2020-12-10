WATCH: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks Brief Return to 'The Real'

This week, Tamera Mowry-Housley briefly returned home to her former stomping grounds, The Real. The show's former co-host is promoting her new Hallmark holiday movie, Christmas Comes Twice, airing Dec. 13.

RELATED: Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Home & Family

She then popped by Entertainment Tonight, where she opened up to former General Hospital star Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin) about how good it felt to be back. Mowry-Housley dished:

There's so much chemistry between us girls and I felt so honored to be one of the OG hosts. So seeing them it was like, 'Ahh, there they are! Hi, guys!' And I still haven't been able to give them hugs and kisses.

Mowry-Housley noted:

I never got to really say goodbye. I never got a proper kind of exit because of the pandemic. I was already thinking about moving on to my next chapter. I knew it since the beginning of season 6 that I was going to [leave].

Why? She explained:

It was something that I needed to do for myself. Creatively, I was feeling a little dormant. I was missing home, missing acting as well.

Watch her ET chat below.