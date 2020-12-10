Tyler Johnson

Theo: The social media guru's (Tyler Johnson) latest move stuns all. Theo has a chat with Summer bragging about spending all the money he will snare in his lawsuit against the Abbotts for Dina's (Marla Adams) coins.

Summer (Hunter King) checks her former paramour and claims he's doing this suit against his family for greed and not rectifying the wrongs he claims are against him.

Later, Theo talks with Brittany (Lauren Woodland) about their next move. She admits he has a huge hill to climb to win, but she believes they can do it. Theo ponders if he should go all in or take the initial offer. Look for Jack (Peter Bergman) and Theo to face-off where some harsh truths get revealed.

Summer: Theo warns the tartlet about his pal Sally (Courtney Hope). Will Summer take heed?

Jack: Old Smilin' gives Sally some words to live by.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) stands firm.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) keeps an eye on Adam (Mark Grossman).

Billy/Lily: The communications executive (Christel Khalil) and the Abbott black sheep (Jason Thompson) learn who the star witness is against Billy in Chance's (Donny Boaz/Justin Gaston) shooting. It's none other than Alyssa (María DiDomenico)!

How so? It seems the pair discover the witness is staying at the Grand Phoenix (GCAC must be booked up). Lily uses her press pass to gain access to information, while Billy is kicking it with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Later, Lily tells Billy that Alyssa's the witness, which blows his mind since they worked together to take Adam down. Look for Billy to end up in jail after confronting Alyssa.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) grills Nick (Joshua Morrow) on his latest move.

Nate: Dr. Hastings' career (Sean Dominic) hangs in the balance.

Rey/Sharon: The detective (Jordi Vilasuso) and therapist (Sharon Case) plan for their upcoming wedding.