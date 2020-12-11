Kelly Clarkson Alleges Estranged Husband Defrauded Her

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Clarkson is suiting up for another legal battle. After winning primary custody of her two children in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the Grammy winner has now accused Blackstock and his dad, Narvel, of defrauding her. OK! first reported the story, with TMZ coming in hot on its heels.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Wins Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce from Husband Brandon Blackstock

The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed papers with the California Labor Commission. She claimed that Brandon, then her manager, took money from her "by charging exorbitant fees," according to TMZ. Among others, the problem with Blackstock's reported misdeed is that he wasn't legally allowed to operate as a manager or talent agent, as he lacked the appropriate license. The singer wants her cash back.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sued by Management Company

However, the Blackstocks have something to say, in addition to the suit they filed against Clarkson. Bryan Freedman, lawyer for their Starstruck Management, told TMZ:

The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record.