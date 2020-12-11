Linda Dano Steven Bergman Photography

The word is out that Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, Another World; ex-Rae, All My Children/One Life to Live/General Hospital) is joining the cast of Days of Our Lives in the role of Vivian Alamain. Dano will replace fellow icon Louise Sorel (ex-Augusta, Santa Barbara; ex-Judith, OLTL), who has played the role since 1992.

In 2019, Robin Strasser took over the role of Vivian for a limited run. Sorel returned to reprise the role in 2020. Strasser shared the news on Twitter this morning.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the recast or the length of Dano’s upcoming run. Linda Dano will begin airing on DAYS in early 2021.