Meghan McCain Returns to The View from Maternity Leave Jan. 4

Meghan McCain is making her way back to the panel of The View very soon. The conservative commentator for the Mouse House's hit talk show announced on Friday she will return to the virtual table Jan. 4.

A viewer and fan of the show reached out to McCain, who has been out on maternity leave since the late summer. They posted a gif on Twitter, portraying them waiting for McCain's return.

RELATED: The View's Meghan McCain Gives Birth To a Baby Girl

McCain replied back with the answer by tweeting,

In late September, McCain gave birth to a baby girl, Liberty Sage, who is the first child for her and her husband, political commentator and writer Ben Domenech.