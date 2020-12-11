The Wendy Williams Show Halts Production Until January
The Wendy Williams Show is temporarily going on hiatus after the host's mother, Shirley, passed away recently. According to Deadline, Wendy Williams is taking some time off to spend with her family following her bereavement.
A show spokesperson explained in a statement:
Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time. The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.