The Wendy Williams Show Halts Production Until January

The Wendy Williams Show is temporarily going on hiatus after the host's mother, Shirley, passed away recently. According to DeadlineWendy Williams is taking some time off to spend with her family following her bereavement.

A show spokesperson explained in a statement:

Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time. The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.

