The Young and the Restless featured the returns of some fan-favorite characters for its 12,000th episode. Veteran actors Tricia Cast (Nina) and Jess Walton (Jill) sat down with Michael Fairman TV to discuss coming back to Genoa City for the wedding of Nina's son Chance (Justin Gaston) to Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Cast explained why this visit to Y&R meant so much to her. She shared:

I walked in and I have—you know, it’s been a year. We’ve been cooped up . I lost my darling husband [Bat McGrath] a year ago, and so to go in and feel the love and support and be so well taken care of there, it was a huge thing for me.

Gaston, Ordway's real-life husband, temporarily filled the role of Chance. But both actresses lavished praise on the couple's chemistry, saying it made for a wonderful wedding. Walton explained:

Yeah, I’ve had a few scenes with Chance, and Jill and Chance got along really well. But there was something so sweet about having that husband and wife there for that moment out of time, when they’d look at each other and you knew that every word they were saying was all true in real life. And the freedom that they could be close and kiss, you know what I mean, and didn’t have to be careful because of the COVID. And he was magnificent, what a…to stand in and do that—my hat is off to him—on such short notice, that was great.

And is Cast open to a longer stint in Genoa City? She said:

Oh, I'd love it. I think it'd be great fun. I have no expectations and I'm ready for anything, so it's all up to all y'all, as they say here [in Tennessee]. I'm blessed and it's a gift to be able to go over and do it and I'm ready for anything.

Watch the full interview below.