The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Liam and Steffy Are at Odds With the Truth

Scott Clifton

Post one-nighter tensions grow on The Bold and the Beautiful. Liam (Scott Clifton) feels the burn of guilt and confession, while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) leans toward the one and done.

Either way the chips fall, Hope (Annika Noelle) will end up with the short end of the stick.

Watch the new B&B promo below: