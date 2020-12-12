The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Tries to Keep the Tequila Soaked Truth From Hope

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Annika Noelle

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Eric (John McCook) rejects Quinn's (Rena Sofer) advances.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) don’t know what to do about their tequila soaked secret.

Hope (Annika Noelle) gives Finn (Tanner Novlan) the skinny about Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) condition.

Steffy does her best to keep the tequila soaked truth from Hope.

Paris (Diamond White) misinterprets a moment between Zende (Delon de Metz) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes).

Thomas awakens to discover Hope saved his life.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) provides Eric with some yuletide cheer.

Finn uses his amazing powers of perception to determine that something is off with Steffy.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) grits his teeth and thanks Hope for saving Thomas.

Brooke supports Ridge.

Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) good intentions with Paris have a different impact on Zoe.