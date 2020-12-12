Days of Our Lives Promo: Get Ready For a Very DiMera Christmas

Brandon Barash, Leann Hunley, Thaao Penghlis, Billy Flynn

Holiday cheer spreads over Salem on Days of Our Lives.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) approaches Jennifer (Cady McClain) with a gift, but her stare may scare him away.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) return to Salem and meet a new member of the DiMera family.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) squirms when Anna wants to have a chat with her. Then, it's Chad's (Billy Flynn) turn to squirm when Gwen catches him under the mistletoe.

Joey's (James Lastovic) thrilled to be reunited with his family after a 4 year stint in the slammer.

Smooth Charlie (Mike Manning) charms Claire (Isabel Durant) and pays a visit to a familiar face.

Watch the new DAYS promo below:

