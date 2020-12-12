Days of Our Lives Promo: Get Ready For a Very DiMera Christmas
Holiday cheer spreads over Salem on Days of Our Lives.
Jack (Matthew Ashford) approaches Jennifer (Cady McClain) with a gift, but her stare may scare him away.
Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) return to Salem and meet a new member of the DiMera family.
Gwen (Emily O'Brien) squirms when Anna wants to have a chat with her. Then, it's Chad's (Billy Flynn) turn to squirm when Gwen catches him under the mistletoe.
Joey's (James Lastovic) thrilled to be reunited with his family after a 4 year stint in the slammer.
Smooth Charlie (Mike Manning) charms Claire (Isabel Durant) and pays a visit to a familiar face.
Watch the new DAYS promo below: