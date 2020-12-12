Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Philip Makes Xander Blow His Top!

Jay Kenneth Johnson

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) consults with Belle (Martha Madison) about filing a civil suit against Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Chad (Billy Flynn) drops in on Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) get cute.

Free from the bars that bound him, Joey (James Lastovic) is ready to make some plans.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Tripp do a little mother/son bonding.

Philip lays lips on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Claire (Isabel Durant) and Charlie (Mike Manning) are officially a thing.

Allie meets Charlie.

When Steve (Stephen Nichols) approaches Allie for details about the night she was raped, some of the details continue to be fuzzy.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) return!

Chad hears some juicy information.

Chloe decides it’s a good idea to tell Brady (Eric Martsolf) about what’s going on with Philip.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) get in their feelings about Ciara Alice.

Lani’s (Sal Stowers) babies let her know they are ready to exit!

Allie confides in Claire about pulling her piece on Tripp . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) decides it is way better to be naughty than nice.

Xander (Paul Telfer) is livid when Sarah fills him in about Philip.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have each others’ backs.

Steve lets Tripp know that his mama isn’t necessarily very, um, maternal.

Tony heads to Statesville to visit Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) advises Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) to dig for the truth.

Jake (Brandon Barash) receives some holiday surprises.

Ava proves that she is smarter than the average back from the dead villain.

Victor (John Aniston) lets Philip know the jig is up!

The DiMeras bask in yuletide joy.