Genie Francis

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) wants a sit down with Carly (Laura Wright).

Laura (Genie Francis) is in some trouble.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) does some digging.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) employs Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) to do his bidding.

Julian (William deVry) is trying to get the hell out of Port Charles.

Jason (Steve Burton) wants to gab with Brick (Stephen A. Smith).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) gives Julian a choice.

Portia (Brook Kerr) takes Trina (Sydney Mikayla) down to the cop shop.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) repeats history by placing her trust in the wrong person.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) stands up for Deception.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) spins a country fried tale for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) wants some answers!

Julian depends on the kindness of a stranger.

In shocking news, Jason does Sonny’s bidding.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) gets all motherly with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).