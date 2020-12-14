Steven Bergman Photography

Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) fans will be seeing more of the actor in Salem. Dattilo has been moved from recurring to a contract player on Days of Our Lives.

Deadline is reporting the actor, who originated the role of the reformed schemer and recovering alcoholic lovechild of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Dr. Bill Horton in 1993, has been added on contract, effective today.

According to the trade site, viewers will see Dattilo mix it up with a new storyline featuring Alison Sweeney (Sami) and their wild-child daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Look for those scenes to air in March 2021.