Briana Nicole Henry

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Taggert (Real Andrews) are in danger on General Hospital. They rush for cover and Jordan fires off a shot.

Julian (William deVry) grows weary of being the hunted and pushes Sonny's (Maurice Benard) buttons. Bang bang, Julian hits the dirt. Who pulled the trigger?

Michael (Chad Duell) hits his rival Chase (Josh Swickard) below the belt.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) isn't happy with Liesl's (Kathleen Gati) games.

Speaking of games, Tracy (Jane Elliot) sets a trap for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), who will no doubt end up in hot water . . . again.

Watch the new GH promo below: