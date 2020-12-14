Judge Judy Celebrates "Silver Anniversary" and Shuts Down Non-Mask Wearers in Public

Judith Sheindlin is celebrating 25 years - and the final season - of Judge Judy. That marks the courtroom show's silver anniversary, and Her Honor is more than happy to celebrate it.

RELATED: Judge Judy to End After 25th Season, New Series Judy Justice Gears Up for Debut

RELATED: Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Court Show Heads to IMDb TV

She told The New York Post:

A silver anniversary is a big deal. Very few shows have made it this far — not only made it, but made it and stayed on top. I’m saying this to you without ego: I never wanted to ride this show down, to be on top and [then] people sort of get tired of you … and [to] lose that feeling of being terrific and on top of your game.

Even though she's bringing her no-nonsense demenaor to a new show, Judy Justice, Sheindlin is just as forthright in real life. Case in point? Dealing with people not wearing masks inside during the pandemic. She recalled one particular incident in which she schooled a man in a salon.

Sheindlin remembered:

I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled,” she said. “I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy’? He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask. I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special.’

I did my own ‘Judge Judy’ on him and he came back to where I was putting my hat on, with his mask on, and apologized.

Production for Judy Justice is expected to start in May or June of next year in Los Angeles. Perhaps it will be less strenuous, too, as Sheindlin has to deliver 120 episodes by December 2021 for Amazon, rather than 260 per season for Judge Judy.