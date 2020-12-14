Lucas Adams Explains Why Tripp "Doesn't Know What to Do" on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' Lucas Adams is currently engaged in an intense storyline. His character, Tripp Dalton, has been accused of raping Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), and DNA evidence has verified that he fathered her infant son Henry. Tripp maintains his innocence, but his protracted argument is starting to wear on him.

When Allie decides to pursue a civil suit, what will Tripp's reaction be? He told Soap Hub:

In Tripp’s mind, he’s like, This will never end. He’s fearful of the truth never coming out, and he’s also just exhausted. He’s exhausted over the entire thing, and he doesn’t know what to do.

Papa Patch (Stephen Nichols) is trying to help his kid. Adams teased:

We’re going to see more of Steve really trying to prove Tripp’s innocence. Steve doesn’t want Tripp to get too wrapped up in it. He’s like, ‘I’m the private eye. Let me deal with this.’ Steve’s trying to protect Tripp, while also proving he didn’t do this.

Speaking of "parents," Tripp has recently reunited with back-from-the-dead mom Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and appreciates her support. But it's not all smooth sailing... Adams explained: