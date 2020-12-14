Spotify Will Launch Daily Soap Opera Podcast

Spotify is joining the soap opera game. According to the UK Times, the streaming service is set to launch a daily audio soap opera as early as next year. While many details are still hush-hush, the show will reportedly be set in an "interesting place."

RELATED: Podcast As the Curtain Rises, "Broadway’s First Digital Soap Opera," Launches

Of course, soaps first started as an audio medium. Add to that the advent of As the Curtain Rises, a new Broadway soap podcast, and it looks like things are coming full circle in a unique way.

British publications are speculating that its advent might challenge the popularity of The Archers. That audio soap will be celebrating its seventieth anniversary in January 2021.

The new soap is part of Spotify's larger push to diversify its content. Spotify has acquired podcast giant Gimlet; that media corporation's head of content, Lydia Polgreen, recently expressed a desire to expand its fiction output. Apparently, that means getting a lot sudsier!