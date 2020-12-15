Mark Lawson is looking back on filming his challenging final scenes as Dustin on General Hospital. He told Soap Opera Digest about being sad at his exit but happy with the way his character got to go out.

He dished:

I wanted a lot for Dustin. I really respected his fundamental chivalry, and so I really wanted that last scene, particularly, to feel like he’s still trying to fight to get back to Lulu [Emme Rylan], he’s still trying to fight to make sure that she’s taken care of. I feel like I got that out of that scene and I was very happy with it. And Dom [Zamprogna, Dante] was right there with me and I really appreciated that.

He added: